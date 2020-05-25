Pedophile Migrant Arrested for Raping 3-Yr-Old in Sweden, Giving Her STD

An African migrant living in Sweden has been charged with raping a three-year-old Swedish child and giving her a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

The 32-year-old man from Eritrea, East Africa has been charged with raping the young girl in a town near Stockholm, according to a report by Samhällsnytt.

Swedish tax records show that he is an Eritrean national who was first registered in Sweden in February 2010.

Voiceofeurope.com reports: The charge indicates that the rape took place in a residence in Sollentuna Municipality, also north of Stockholm, in either January or February of this year. After the assault, the mother began to suspect that the girl was suffering from a disease and took her to a medical centre in Tureberg, where it was determined that she was infected with an STD. Doctors then alerted the police, and testing indicated that the Eritrean suspect has the same infection.

Police have been interrogating the migrant. Despite having lived in Sweden since 2010, he still needs a translator to communicate with officers. He denies that he committed the crime.

Crimes, and particularly sexual assaults, committed by migrants have become a serious problem in Sweden in recent years. In this month alone, three migrants have been arrested for or charged with rape, and two with murder.