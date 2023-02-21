Pedophile Kills Himself In Court By Drinking Sodium Nitrate As Judge Reads Guilty Verdict

A notorious pedophile who died after drinking a cloudy liquid from a water bottle in a Texas courtroom after being found guilty of raping a child ingested a lethal amount of sodium nitrite, a medical examiner has found.

Edward Leclair, 57, started drinking the liquid after the jury found him guilty on the first count and continued drinking it as the other counts were read on August 11, 2022. Nobody in the court room intervened to stop the convicted pedophile from finishing his bottle of sodium nitrate.

Leclair collapsed in his cell and died soon after.

DailyMail reports: The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office said that the manner in which Leclair died was suicide and his cause of death was the toxic effects of sodium nitrite.

Leclair had been facing five counts of child sexual assault against one victim, accused of raping a girl between 13 and 17 years old five times from 2016 to 2018. First Assistant Attorney Jamie Beck from the Denton County District Attorney’s Office said at the time that initially the situation had been normal.

But when Leclair heard that he had been found guilty on the first count, he grabbed his bottle and ‘chugged’ the cloudy liquid as he was found guilty on the other four counts.

‘It wasn’t like he was just taking sips of water. He was literally throwing it back, so to speak,’ Beck told WFAA at the time.

Beck explained that while those in the courtroom felt Leclair’s actions were odd, they thought it was just his way of dealing with the situation.

Leclair was taken back into a holding cell after the verdict was read, before officers decided to check on him because of his strange behavior.

He was found unconscious, with witnesses saying he had ‘gone gray’ and was rushed to Medical City Denton where he was pronounced dead.

Beck added: ‘Our investigator noticed him chug the water. He told the bailiff he might want to go check on him. The bailiff did.

‘He was unconscious in the holding cell. Shortly after entering the holdover cell, he started vomiting, and emergency services were called.’

Surveillance video taken from inside the Denton County Court building shows Leclair purchasing the water from a vending machine in the courthouse around 7am, The New York Times reported.

Prosecutors believed that as jurors deliberated for three-and-a-half hours, Leclair who was out on bond, put the chemical compound in his water bottle.

Leclair’s lawyer, Mike Howard told The New York Times that when his client realized that he could face up to 100 years in prison, he said, ‘I think he made the decision to do what he did at the last moment.’

He continued: ‘Had he waited another 30 seconds, he would have been in sheriff’s custody and not had access to that bottled water. He wouldn’t have been able to. So, you know, I think he knew.’