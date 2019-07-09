Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Little Black Book’ of Famous Clients Published Online

With Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex crimes likely to implicate other high profile figures, a leaked copy of the billionaire pedophile’s “little black book” may provide some insight into some of the wealthy people who might feel a little nervous right now.

The book was leaked online after being smuggled out of Epstein’s residence by his former house manager, Alfredo Rodriguez, who was arrested after trying to sell it in 2008 for $50,000.

He was charged with obstruction of justice and died in prison after 18 months suffering from a “long illness.”

According to an FBI affidavit, Rodriguez described the address book and the information contained within it as the “Holy Grail” or “Golden Nugget” to unraveling Epstein’s sprawling child-sex network. But despite having been subpoenaed for everything he had on his former boss, Rodriguez didn’t share it with the FBI or Palm Beach Police Department detectives investigating Epstein. Instead, he tried to make a $50,000 score by covertly peddling the black book to one of the attorneys launching lawsuits at Epstein on behalf of his victims. –Gawker

Zerohedge.com reports: According to a 2015 Gawker article, Epstein’s little black book contains hundreds of names that a hobnobbing socialite billionaire might keep on hand, however around 50 of the entries were circled by Rodriguez – “including those of many of Epstein’s suspected victims and accomplices,” according to the report.

Some of the names in the book include:

Ralph Fiennes

Alec Baldwin

David Blaine

Jimmy Buffett

Courtney Love

Charlie Rose

Mike Wallace

Barbara Walters

Ehud Barak

Tony Blair

David Koch

John Gutfreund

Prince Andrew

And of course:

Bill Clinton and Donald Trump

About 50 of the entries, including those of many of Epstein’s suspected victims and accomplices as well as Trump, Love, Barak, Dershowitz, and others, were circled by Rodriguez.

…

In addition to the names above, as well as scores of apparent underage victims in Florida, New Mexico, California, Paris, and the United Kingdom listed under the rubric of “massage,” the circled entries include:

Billionaire Leslie Wexner

Former New Mexico Governor Bruce King

Former New Mexico Governor and Democratic presidential hopeful Bill Richardson

Peter Soros, the nephew of George Soros

Former Miss Sweden and socialite New York City doctor Eva Andersson Dubin

Some of the circled entries include additional notes—one address in New York City, for instance, is marked as an “apt. for models,” and two names bear the marking “witness.” –Gawker

When asked why his name might have been circled, longtime Epstein associate Alan Dershowitz said in 2015: “I’ve never seen the book and I have no idea what it means. I was neither a victim nor a material witness—I never witnessed any crimes or participated in any crimes, and I can prove it.”

If you thought #MeToo was powerful, just wait for the fallout from this. There is more yet to come. I promise you that. — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) July 8, 2019

Dershowitz joined a 2017 motion brought by filmmaker and author Mike Cernovich to unseal records from a 2015 defamation casebrought by Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre says Maxwell helped Epstein traffic herself and other underage girls to sex parties at the billionaire pedophile’s many residences.

The full scope of Epstein's international sex trafficking ring. pic.twitter.com/LQi4aMY3md — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 7, 2019

In a Monday afternoon statement, Bill Clinton’s Press Secretary Angel Ureña tweeted that the former president “knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some years ago,” and claims that he has only flown on the “Lolita Express” four times, with Secret Service detail “on every leg of every trip.”

Statement on Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/98ha9YYd1l — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) July 8, 2019

Trump, meanwhile, was reportedly the “only one” to help a prosecuting attorney representing one of Epstein’s alleged victims. The President is also said to have booted Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club after he was found trying to recruit underage girls.

One theory on Epstein’s racket is described below by Twitter user @quantian1

(1/13) Let's take as our starting points two givens.

(A.) You are a committed, unrepentant pedophile

(B.) Because of your old job in private banking, you are very connected to lots of very, very wealthy people

We'll also assume a goal:

(Z.) You want to become very rich — Quantian (@quantian1) July 8, 2019

(3/13) The second level though follows instantly: You don't need to charge up front, just get them to have underage sex, and then blackmail them afterwards for hush money. Better ROI, but you're still a liability, and producing and receiving big bribe money raises big questions. — Quantian (@quantian1) July 8, 2019

(5/13) You don't even have to do anything, and most people invited might even be totally unaware of the real purpose of the parties! But, sooner or later, some billionaire will get handsy, she'll escort him to a room with a hidden camera, things happen. Morning after, you strike. — Quantian (@quantian1) July 8, 2019

(7/13) The fund is offshore in a tax haven (check) and nobody will see the client list (check). Of course, you don't really know anything about investing, instead making up some nonsense about currency trading (check), and nobody on Wall Street has ever traded with you (check) — Quantian (@quantian1) July 8, 2019

(9/13) A $20 million wire from Billionaire X to you with no obvious reason will raise many questions, and the IRS will certainly want to know what you did to warrant it. A $5 million quarterly fee for managing $1 billion in assets? Nobody bats an eye. — Quantian (@quantian1) July 8, 2019

(11/13) Occasionally you may also try this trick on other people: important political figures, mayors, prosecutors, etc. They don't invest in the fund, but it's nice to have them in your pocket. Others (academics, artists, etc.) can just be bought with money as a PR smokescreen. — Quantian (@quantian1) July 8, 2019

(13/13) And the last piece of the puzzle is the evidence. You'd want it somewhere remote, but accessible: a place the US can't touch but you have an excuse to visit all the time to update. Remember that offshore fund? I bet there's a *very* interesting safe deposit box there. — Quantian (@quantian1) July 8, 2019

Epstein’s “little black book” can be seen by clicking here.