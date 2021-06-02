Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Was a TEACHER at NY School That Taught First Graders About Masturbation

A New York school that recently came under fire for showing first-graders pornographic cartoons once employed pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein as a teacher, according to reports.

As News Punch previously reported, first-grade students at the Dalton School were shown a graphic video teaching and encouraging masturbation as part of “sex education lessons.”

The video features child cartoon characters saying things such as, “Sometimes, I touch my penis because it feels good,” and, “Sometimes, when I’m in my bath, or when mom puts me to bed, I like to touch my vulva too.”

Nationalfile.com reports: Dalton School has a long and prestigious history as an education facility for the children of wealthy families, and has employed several noteworthy figures in its history. One such figure is William Barr, erotic novel author and father of disgraced former Attorney General Bill Barr, who served as the school’s headmaster in 1974. Barr saw fit to hire Jeffrey Epstein to a teaching position in 1974, as reported by the New York Times.

Epstein purchased a $56 million mansion located just a mile south of Dalton School, where prosecutors at his sex trafficking trial alleged he paid “numerous” underage girls for sexual services. During his time at Dalton, Epstein’s strange behavior around young girls attracted attention. “It was weird,” one student said. “Everyone talked about it.”

Despite his reputation as a self-described strict, czar-like figure who would send students to therapy for smoking marijuana, Barr had no issue hiring then 21-year-old Epstein, whose possessed no college degree and whose behavior was considered inappropriate even for the time, to the position of math and physics teacher.

Barr resigned while Epstein was still employed at Dalton, and its next headmaster, Gardner Dunnan, would be dismissed following allegations that he sexually abused a 14-year-old student.

The paths of Barr and the Epstein family would intersect multiple times in the future, such as when Bill Barr was forced to recuse himself from the Epstein investigation because he had worked for a firm that had previously represented Epstein. Barr would later insist that Epstein’s death in prison was a suicide, and dismissed “conspiracy theories” claiming otherwise.

One year before he hired Epstein at Dalton School, William Barr wrote a novel about interplanetary sex trafficking in which the protagonist engages in sex with teenage captives. Other scenes of “breeding,” rape, and sexual contact with teenagers appear in the book as well. Barr later wrote in the New York Times that “Adolescence appears to be a relatively modern invention, and the romantic wretchedness of it appears to be more modern still.”