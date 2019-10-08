Notorious Pedophile Gary Glitter Set To ‘Make A Fortune’ From Joker After Producers Used His Song

Movie fans have slammed “liberal Hollywood” and the producers of new film Joker for including a song by notorious child rapist Gary Glitter on the soundtrack.

Convicted pedophile Gary Glitter, whose sex crimes against young girls were described as “indefensible” by police, is set to earn a small fortune from Joker after the producers used his 1972 song “Rock and Roll Part 2” in a key scene.

The hit film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker, is already breaking box office records after taking $93.5 million at US cinemas over the weekend.

But the makers of the movie are facing a wave of criticism from disgusted cinema-goers who noticed that Glitter’s “Rock and Roll Part 2” is used prominently.

The song plays as Phoenix dances down the stairs while his character transforms into the sinister killer.

And viewers have been unimpressed by the choice of song, as reported by The Sun.

Man vs Pink said: ‘Gary Glitter gets royalties for Joker. They’re literally paying a pedophile to use his music in a movie about the consequences of child abuse.

‘I’m off the fence- this movie is immoral b******.’

And another said: ‘Whose idea was it to play f******* Gary Glitter in Joker.’

Glitter was jailed for 16 years in 2015 for abusing three young girls, and is thought to be due for release in 2021.

The star, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was sentenced for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13.

But the Warner Brothers blockbuster, which depicts Phoenix as mentally ill and comedian Arthur Fleck who commits mass murder, came under fire from the families of shooting victims who claimed the film could incite violence.

Members of five families affected by the mass shooting at a cinema showing of The Dark Knight Rises in July 2012 which left 12 people dead wrote a letter to Warner Brothers saying the depiction the mass murderer ‘gave us pause.’

They asked the company to use ‘its massive platform and influence to join us in our fight to build safer communities with fewer guns.’

The fear of violence prompted the New York Police Department deployed undercover police officers at screenings, according to the Washington Post.

The Sun said Warner Bros declined to comment.