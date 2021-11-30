Pedophile Elites PANIC As FAA Leaks Additional 700 Top Secret VIP Epstein Flights

As the Ghislaine Maxwell elite pedophile ring trial begins this week, the Federal Aviation Administration accidentally revealed data on over 700 previous top secret Epstein VIP flights.
Ghislaine Maxwell was pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex procurer, and was instrumental in trafficking children to politicians, members of the Royal Family and powerful businessmen.
According to Insider, the records reveal 704 previously unknown flights taken by Epstein’s planes. These include hundreds of trips from a three-year gap in the public record, from 2013 to 2016, when the jets’ movements were unaccounted for.
The Daily Caller reported: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) accidentally revealed more than 2,000 flight records connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets, over 700 of which were previously unknown, according to Insider.
Information Act (FOIA) in January 2020 asking the FAA to disclose the agency’s data linked to Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets. Although the outlet’s request was dismissed due to a legal exemption designated by Congress known as “Exemption 7,” the FAA unintentionally sent Insider a chunk of Epstein’s flight data, which included departures and arrivals, as part of an unrelated FOIA request earlier in 2021, according to the Insider report.
The flight records reportedly hold data on approximately 2,300 flights taken on four of Epstein’s private jets between 1998 and 2020.
The federal records also revealed 704 previously unknown trips that occurred on Epstein’s jets, which included flights between 2013 and 2016, according to Insider. The FAA data does not include the names of passengers.
