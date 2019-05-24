Pedophile Deputy Headteacher Jailed For Live-Streaming Child Sex Abuse

A deputy headteacher has been jailed for 28 months for live-streaming child sex abuse videos while high on cocaine and crystal meth.

Paul Newbury, 50, regularly used the Zoom videoconferencing platform to view, discuss and share the most serious images of young childern being sexually abused. He told another user that he was interested in ‘all ages’.

Russell Tyner, the CPS specialist prosecutor said: “Some of these videos featured very young and vulnerable children in visible distress, which Newbury then shared widely for the twisted gratification of himself and others. He added “The fact he helped fuel this industry while working as a teacher only adds to the grotesque and aggravated nature of the offence.”

The Independent reports: Undercover officers infiltrated the chat rooms in October 2017 and filmed the 50-year-old sitting naked on his sofa, smoking drugs as he watched a live video of a girl aged about eight being abused, prosecutors told Southwark Crown Court.

Newbury was also a member of several closed paedophile groups on the secure messaging app Telegram, where he discussed and exchanged child abuse material with hundreds of other members worldwide, they added.

He invited fellow paedophiles to join obscene groups with names such as “Love Boys”, using the alias “north London”. National Crime Agency investigators (NCA) later linked to his home in north London.

Newbury admitted collecting 2,000 child sexual abuse images and videos, ranging from category A (the most severe) to category C, and possessing class A drugs.

His crimes took place while he was working as an associate headteacher, similar to a deputy headteacher, at Acland Burghley School in Camden, north London.

There is no evidence to suggest he was in sexual contact with any children and no evidence to link his offending to the secondary school, which sacked him in March 2018.

Newbury admitted four counts of making indecent images of children, one of distributing indecent photographs of children, two counts of possessing class A drugs, possession of a prohibited image, showing an indecent photograph of a child and possession of an extreme pornographic image at a hearing in March.

He was jailed for two years and four months on Thursday.

He will also have to sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and given a sexual harm prevention order.

National Crime Agency (NCA) operations manager Graham Ellis said the scale and severity of this type of offending against children was worsening.