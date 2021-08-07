Pedophile Democrat Arrested for Raping Children Pictured With Pals Kamala Harris & AOC

The pedophile Democratic Arizona State Senator who was arrested this week on child rape charges hung out with top Democrats Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, according to new photos.

The newly discovered photographs reveal that Sen. Tony Navarrete, who was arrested Thursday on various child rape charges, was an extremely well-connected individual.

Pictures from AZ State Senator Tony Navarrete’s Instagram



Infowars.com reports: Responding to the arrest, Senate Democrats released a statement, saying, “We are deeply disturbed by what we’ve learned from recent media reports about the arrest of Senator Tony Navarrete. These allegations and arrest are serious and deeply troubling.”

It’s been a bad week for the state senator. On Tuesday, Navarrete tested positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated.

The politician shamelessly pushed vaccines and more masking on his constituents in a Facebook post announcing his Covid diagnosis.

A Google news search only brings up articles calling Navarrete an “Arizona State Senator,” intentionally omitting his political party and ties with top politicians.

From Harvey Weinstein to Jeffrey Epstein, many sexual predators have been suspiciously linked to top Democrat officials.

In July, top Democrat donor Ed Buck was found guilty of charges for injecting gay men with meth, having sex with them and killing two of the individuals.

In May, a California Democrat involved in community outreach programs was arrested on charges of sexually abusing a minor continuously.

Earlier this week, Wall Street financier Howard Rubin was sued by six women for “beating and assaulting them during kinky BDSM sessions at his Manhattan apartment’s sex dungeon.”

Rubin is known as billionaire liberal George Soros’ right-hand man.

