Pedophile Cop Arrested For Running Child Porn Ring While on Duty

A police officer in Elmore, Ohio has resigned after he was arrested by the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force on sickening child sexual exploitation charges.

Two federal search warrants were executed on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, and officials arrested Samuel Kurp shortly after.

Prosecutors contend some of the content distributed by Kurp while on duty include videos of sex acts between prepubescent girls and adults, and videos of adults sexually assaulting toddlers, according to court records.

When the FBI reached out to Kurp’s department, they determined that the images and videos distributed by Kurp were sent while the officer was on patrol.

TFTP reports: On Tuesday, Kurp was taken into custody today by members of the FBI’s Toledo Resident Agency’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force without incident.

According to a statement from the Elmore Police Department, after he was arrested, Kurp resigned his position.

The Elmore Police Department received information that Officer Samuel Kurp was under investigation for Child Pornography by the FBI. The Elmore Police Department immediately offered any assistance with the investigation and fully cooperated with federal authorities. Officer Samuel Kurp resigned his position with the Elmore Police Department prior to being taken into custody by the FBI.

The department the reassured the public that not all cops are bad and to maintain their faith in the department in spite of one of them being a pedophile on duty.

Child sexual exploitation is not a crime we take lightly. The staff at the Elmore Police Department are dedicated to the mission of protecting our community. We strive to prevent the shocking allegations against one officer discourage the faith the community has entrusted upon us to protect and serve.

Kurp has since been charged with receipt and distribution of child pornography.