Pediatrics Group Want All Children To Wear Masks At School

The American Academy of Pediatrics want all children over two years old to wear face masks when they return to schools and nursery this year, regardless of their vaccination status

Universal masking will also protect students and staff from other respiratory illnesses that could keep kids out of school, the AAP claim.

Summit News reports: The group, which has 67,000 members in primary care, announced that even if kids have been vaccinated they should still be forced to wear masks, suggesting that “Combining layers of protection that include vaccinations, masking and clean-hands hygiene will make in-person learning safe and possible for everyone.”

The group also claims that “masking is proven to reduce transmission of the virus and to protect those who are not vaccinated.”

The group’s statement also claims universal masking is “the most effective strategy to create consistent messages and expectations among students without the added burden of needing to monitor everyone’s vaccination status.”

The demand goes further than that of the CDC, which has said that children and adults who work in schools who are fully vaccinated don’t need to wear masks.

The AAP is echoing Anthony Fauci, who last week called for all children older than 2 to be forced to wear masks: