Pediatrician At Stanford Children’s Hospital Arrested In ‘Pedophile Sting’

A Stanford pediatrician was arrested for allegedly sending pornographic images to an underage girl and trying to have sex with her.

33 year old Dylan O’Connor was arrested after arranging to meet up with the self-declared underage girl for sex in Redwood City California, but was instead met by police officers.

Mail Online reports: He was taken into custody on charges of sending harmful material to a juvenile and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes, which are both felonies.

Redwood City Police started investigating him after receiving a tip from the San Jose Police Department about O’Connor.

The officers posed online as the girl and told him she was underage, but he still arranged to meet them for sex, they said.

On Friday, O’Connor drove to an address where he’d arranged to meet the girl but was instead greeted by police officers and arrested immediately.

His bio has been removed from Stanford Children Hospital’s website.

In a statement, a spokesman said he’d been barred from his job.

‘Upon learning of Dr. O’Connor’s arrest, Stanford immediately placed him on unpaid administrative leave and relieved him of all duties.

‘These are serious criminal charges, which we understand are still under investigation by law enforcement, so we are unable to comment further at this time,’ a spokesman said.