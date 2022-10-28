PayPal Has Quietly Reinstated Its $2,500 Fine For ‘Misinformation’

Payment giant PayPal has quietly reinstated its $2,500 fine for spreading so-called “misinformation” or “discrimination”, allowing the platform to pull thousands of dollars from the accounts of users who engage in wrongspeak.

Early this month, we reported that PayPal announced it would seize $2,500 from your account if you spread “misinformation” or “discrimination” of groups or individuals based on gender identity. The payment giant later backed down after a huge social media backlash and claimed the notice “went out in error” and will not seize funds from its customers for promoting “misinformation.”

Now it appears PayPal was spreading “misinformation” because less than three weeks after it backtracked on its new policy, it has now re-introduced the $2,500 fine in its newly updated policy.

TechStartUps report: According to several posts on social media, it seems PayPal has reinstated the $2,500 to its terms of service after the widespread criticism died down.

That’s not all. Not only has PayPal reinstated the $2,500 fine for “misleading” information, the company also added it can hold ALL the money in your accounts for up to six months “if reasonably needed to protect against the risk of liability or if you have violated our Acceptable Use Policy.”

Effective November 3, the new policy will permit the payments giant will enable the company to withdraw $2,500 from your account if they find anything you’ve said to be objectionable, including “misinformation” or “discrimination” of groups or individuals based on gender identity. The new policy will apply to actions taken via PayPal’s platform.