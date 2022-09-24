PayPal BANS Anti-Pedo Groups While Allowing “MAPS” on Platform

PayPal has announced plans to ban all anti-pedophile groups from the platform while allowing groups who identify as MAPS (“minor-attracted-people”).
Paypal closed the account of Gays Against Groomers, a pro-gay rights organization that campaigns to expose the sexualisation of children by MAPS.
Summit.news reports: “The fact that an organization comprised solely of gay people, with trans contributors as well, is being banned from the largest payment processors in the country for opposing the sexualization and mutilation of children is shocking, to say the least,” said Jaimee Michell, the Gays Against Groomers founder.
“On top of that, we discovered tonight that while we have been banned, an organization that literally runs a support group for pedophiles is able to use PayPal’s services. It tells you all you need to know about the state of our society right now,” Michell added.
The organisation pointed out that while they have been banned, a group known as Prostasia is still allowed to use the platform, despite the fact that it promotes the protection of ‘minor attracted persons’ (woke terminology for pedophiles) and campaigns for the legalisation of child sex dolls and abolishment of the sex offender registry.
Paypal was previously accused of supporting pedophilia by South Carolina Senator Lee Bright, after the company along with 100 other business opposed the segregation of bathrooms by gender in the state.
Paypal will now forever be known as…
