PayPal BANS Anti-Pedo Groups While Allowing “MAPS” on Platform

PayPal has announced plans to ban all anti-pedophile groups from the platform while allowing groups who identify as MAPS (“minor-attracted-people”).

Paypal closed the account of Gays Against Groomers, a pro-gay rights organization that campaigns to expose the sexualisation of children by MAPS.

BREAKING: We have just been BANNED from @Venmo and @PayPal (within minutes of each other) for “violating” their user agreements.



We are an organization that consists entirely of gay people whose only mission is to safeguard children from abuse.



Woke homophobia is real, folks. pic.twitter.com/u5GsFqDn45 — Gays Against Gr██mers (@againstgrmrs) September 20, 2022

Summit.news reports: “The fact that an organization comprised solely of gay people, with trans contributors as well, is being banned from the largest payment processors in the country for opposing the sexualization and mutilation of children is shocking, to say the least,” said Jaimee Michell, the Gays Against Groomers founder.

“On top of that, we discovered tonight that while we have been banned, an organization that literally runs a support group for pedophiles is able to use PayPal’s services. It tells you all you need to know about the state of our society right now,” Michell added.

The organisation pointed out that while they have been banned, a group known as Prostasia is still allowed to use the platform, despite the fact that it promotes the protection of ‘minor attracted persons’ (woke terminology for pedophiles) and campaigns for the legalisation of child sex dolls and abolishment of the sex offender registry.

Using @paypal now represents a risk to your business in my view.

Reputational risk: being associated with a paedophilia promoting financial platform, as well as the risk of @PayPal witholding your funds if you oppose child sexual exploitation.

Complain and #BoycottPayPal https://t.co/XwuCVDKDL3 — 4Women & kids #sexnotgender🇦🇺💜🤍💚 (@And4women) September 23, 2022

You can ask @PayPal why they discriminately banned a gay rights organization but continue to allow a pro-pedophilia support group to use their services here 👇#BoycottPayPal https://t.co/gm9EzmenTF — Gays Against Gr██mers (@againstgrmrs) September 23, 2022

According to @shoe0nhead’s reporting in this video, Prostasia is fighting for the legalization of child sex dolls, as well as abolishing the entire sex offender registry 🥴👍



“Child protection organization……”



These people are allowed on @PayPal, but we are not. — Gays Against Gr██mers (@againstgrmrs) September 22, 2022

Paypal was previously accused of supporting pedophilia by South Carolina Senator Lee Bright, after the company along with 100 other business opposed the segregation of bathrooms by gender in the state.

