Patriots Rise Up Against Pelosi After She Lays Groundwork to Inject ‘Guaranteed Income’ In New Relief Bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has floated the prospect of sneaking a move straight out of the socialist playbook into the new COVID-19 relief bill. Calling it “a minimum guaranteed income,” the San Franciso Democrat told MSNBC it was “time to consider” including the socialist policy in the next funding package.

But Americans don’t want to be sitting at home, totally dependent on government. They want to get back to work, and that’s why Pelosi got utterly torched by patriots on social media.

As Congress weighs another relief package amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic which has forced many small businesses to close until stay-at-home orders are lifted, Pelosi took the opportunity to test the waters about the possible roll out of universal basic income.

Pelosi said on “MSNBC Live” a minimum guaranteed income is “perhaps” now “worthy” of getting looked at being added into the next government funding package.

“[A]s we go forward, let’s see what works,” Pelosi outlined. “What is operational, and what needs other attention? Others have suggested a minimum … guaranteed income for people. Is that worthy of attention now? Perhaps so because there are many more people than just in small business and hired by small businesses as important as that is to the vitality of our economy and other people who are not in the public sector meeting our needs in so many ways that may need some assistance as well.”

“But again, recognize the realities of it all,” Pelosi added. “What is the execution of it? What is working? And … what are we getting our money’s worth on? I think we have to look at that, too. How is the money being spent? With all the best intentions in the world, but nonetheless, we want the money to go where it needs.”

To most economists, the idea of universal basic income (UBI) is extremely dangerous.

“A UBI would redefine the relationship between individuals, families, communities, and the state by giving government the role of provider,” National Review reports. “It would make work optional and render self-reliance moot. An underclass dependent on government handouts would no longer be one of society’s greatest challenges but instead would be recast as one of its proudest achievements.”

This is the “Nanny State” in overdrive. The government holds the greatest power over the individual. It’s the exact opposite of what the Founding Fathers implemented. This is why those like Nancy Pelosi, who are only interested in more power, are so Gung-ho to sell it to the American people.

Well, the American people aren’t buying what Nancy Pelosi is selling.

“Government redistribution of our money… who doesn’t see where this is headed…money to illegals and eventually all of us totally dependent on govt,” tweeted Twitter user “Robin.”

“This is Nancy. Nancy is an idiot. Don’t be a Nancy! Pelosi: A Minimum Guaranteed Income May Now Be ‘Worthy of Our Attention,’” tweeted “Jolynn.”

“IF WE WANTED SOCIALISM BERNIE WOULD BE RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT,” tweeted Marge Copeland.

“Trying their best to force socialism. A warning to the citizens of this country. If you don’t all ban together and get this country going again you WILL be under a Dictatorship very soon!!” tweeted Catherine Lane.

“Where exactly does she think the money to do this would come from? Yes, let’s tax the working people to death while paying for others to do nothing. Vote RED,” tweeted “Einsteins Socks.”

“Every successful country wants jobs and not handouts. Everyone wants to achieve in life. The Democratic way of ‘buying’ votes has a ceiling and it was well tested through the Yang and Bernie show. The Democrats need new American leaders who have the capacity to Remember #MAGA,” tweeted “NEXT.”

Universal basic income (UBI) makes the Green New Deal look like child’s play.

“Universal basic income is a logical successor to the worst public policies and social movements of the past 50 years,” economist Oren Cass writes via National Review.

“These have taken hold not just through massive government spending but through fundamental cultural changes that have absolved people of responsibility for themselves and one another, supported destructive conduct while discouraging work, and thereby eroded the foundational institutions of family and community that give shape to society,” he adds.

Human beings at our very core are meant to work and contribute to society. Senior citizens who retire often find themselves falling into depression. Some die soon after they stop working. Work gives our lives meaning, whether it’s at a traditional job outside the home or as a mother raising kids inside the home.

Only a cruel, Godless government would dangle something like UBI to its citizens. Those that champion UBI all have one thing in common: they seek power and know the best way to control the masses is to be the only arbitrator of their income. In other words, it’s just another form of slavery, and Americans are too smart to be duped by those charlatans selling it like Nancy Pelosi.