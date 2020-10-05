Patriot Removes California Flag, Replaces It With Trump Banner

A Trump supporter removed a California flag and replaced it with a Trump banner outside police headquarters in the city of Long Beach, according to reports.

Police on Sunday confirmed that an unidentified person gained access to a secure construction area of the Long Beach Police Department and removed the city flag from a flagpole and replaced it with a pro-Trump banner.

“LBPD is currently working on identifying the individual/s responsible for this incident,” Assistant Chief of Police Wally Hebeish wrote on Twitter.

“We are reviewing all available information and evidence and will update this message as facts become available.”

Garcia gives a majority of the City budget to LBPD. They decided to remind folks who runs the City by flying a Trump flag at their downtown station this weekend https://t.co/7jb3osh1Kg pic.twitter.com/ESRyDnD0zq — DSA Long Beach🌹🏝 (@DSALongBeach) October 4, 2020

Foxnews.com reports: Video released by the department showed a subject crossing the street before entering the construction lot and changing the flag to one that reportedly stated: “Make America Great Again.”

We’re still reviewing evidence to find those responsible for this. Video shows a subject cross the street, enter our lot which is under construction & change the flag.



No indication the subject is a #LBPD employee & we’re working w/ construction company to locate any witnesses. pic.twitter.com/8toJXWmXQ1 — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) October 4, 2020

The flagpole was only accessible from a “small, secured parking lot” that houses a construction trailer, police said. Access to the area is limited to primarily construction workers due to the ongoing work being done at the police headquarters parking lot.

Police said there was no indication the subject is an LBPD employee and they were working with the construction company to locate any witnesses.

Employees with the department would later use bolt cutters to cut the rope and remove the flag.

“LBPD is an apolitical organization that does not participate in any political activity that promotes one political party over another,” the department wrote in a statement. “Flags or images depicting political activity are not authorized or endorsed by the LBPD.”