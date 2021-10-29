‘Patriot Purge’: Tucker Carlson to Expose FBI’s Jan. 6 Hoax on Monday – Democrats OUTRAGED

Democrats have vowed to use every trick in the book to censor an upcoming Tucker Carlson report exposing the FBI’s Jan. 6 hoax.

Tucker reacted to a tweet posted by RINO Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday in review of his upcoming expose she hasn’t even seen. Here is the tweet:

“According to Liz Cheney, this show is dangerous, because we dared to report on what actually happened on January 6th. This show is somehow, she says, abetting violence.”

“Now, if that argument sounds familiar, there’s a reason that it does. That argument is a staple of those hysterical purple-haired college activists you see yelling at people in viral videos. ‘Your speech is violence!’, they shout, ‘Our violence is speech!’”

“That is not how a free society works. Politicians don’t get to put parameters around your thoughts or conversations. Free people are permitted to ask any question they want.”

“What we found in the end bore no resemblance whatsoever to the story that you have heard repeatedly from Liz Cheney and from Nancy Pelosi, as well as from their many obedient mouthpieces in the media. They were lying.”

“It turns out that Liz Cheney is not simply a liar, she is also a coward.”

WATCH: