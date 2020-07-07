Patricia Arquette: ‘Trump Is NOT the Legitimate President of the United States’

Hollywood actress Patricia Arquette called President Donald Trump an illegitimate president while also accusing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of turning America into a Russian colony on Monday.

“Reminder — Donald Trump is not the legitimate President of the Unites States. He never has been . He never will be,” the Trump-hating actress tweeted.

Breitbart.com reports: Patricia Arquette also attacked Rep. Kevin McCarthy, accusing him of turning the U.S. into a “cheapo Russian colony.” She was responding to a tweet from the House Minority Leader in which he excoriated Democrats for their lack of patriotism.

YOU turned her into a cheapo Russian colony. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 6, 2020

On Sunday, the Hollywood actress proposed that insurance companies stop covering people who come down with COVID-19 and were found not to have worn a mask in public.

I think the government and insurance companies need to say If you get covid and were found not to wear your mask in public then YOU PAY YOUR MEDICAL BILLS. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 6, 2020

Arquette also said that she would welcome the news that President Trump has resigned or come down with the coronavirus.

I will take any good news right now.. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 4, 2020

The actress is one of Hollywood’s most vocal anti-Trump activists. Earlier this year, she urged people to participate in a one-day economic shutdown that is designed to inflict damage on the U.S. economy and hurt President Trump.

Arquette posted a message to Instagram telling her followers that they should refrain from making any purchases for a 24-hour period as part of the #resist movement against the Trump administration.