Patricia Arquette FURIOUS Trump Helped Foil Terror Attack In Russia: ‘He’s A National Security Risk’

Hollywood actress Patricia Arquette launched a Twitter attack on President Donald Trump after his administration warned the Russia about a planned terror attack on their soil, potentially saving innocent lives.

“I’m going to say it again,” Patricia Arquette tweeted on Nov. 4, “Trump is a National Security Risk, and you are all complicit.”

Whose side is the Hollywood leftist on? The side of innocent people, or the side of international terrorists?

Arquette then linked to a Daily Beast article about the administration’s attempts to cooperate with Russian officials on some cybersecurity and terror measures.

The crux of the Beast story is the warning given to the Russian administration by US intelligence to help Moscow foil a terror plot. The information was revealed by a Russian official in October.

Alexander Bortnikov, the chief of the FSB, one of Russia’s security forces, recently told Russian media that “The Americans have very recently provided information to us about specific people and plans to carry out attacks in our country.”

Bortnikov did not give specifics but it appears that the incident U.S. intelligence warned the Russians about occurred two years ago. He added that some cooperation on terrorism continues and exists “outside” international politics between the U.S. and Russia.

“We pay them back and provide assistance and support, including by informing our partners of any manifestations or threats we encounter and the information we receive,” Bortnikov added.

The Russian intel chief said that some cooperation between the U.S. and Russia on cybersecurity and terror has continued despite the surface political sniping between the two countries.

The Daily Beast article outlined several other instances where Russia and the U.S. have seen warmer relations when working on security and terror issues that affect the two countries and other nations.

But apparently, Patricia Arquette believes that any cooperation with Russia on any issue at all, even if it saves the lives of innocent people, is somehow wrong.

Would she prefer to see terrorists given free reign to destroy the lives of innocent people around the world?