‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Claims Hollywood Execs Are Trafficking Children For Adrenochrome

Hollywood actor Jim Caviezel, who played the role of Jesus in Mel Gibson’s epic Passion of the Christ, has admitted that children are being kidnapped and trafficked by Hollywood elites.

Caviezel appeared at the Clay Clark’s Health and Freedom Conference near Tulsa, Oklahoma this week and he addressed the issue of child trafficking in Hollywood, revealing that the entertainment industry elite are “raping and murdering” children for adrenochrome.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

According to Caviezel, who was promoting new movie Sound of Freedom, Hollywood elites are addicted to adrenochrome and “gut kids alive” to get their fix of the drug which is released as a chemical in the body of terrified children.

Sound of Freedom tells the story of Tim Ballard, a former CIA operative, who quits his job as a Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Early reports indicate the film exposes VIP pedophilia and child trafficking.

Caviezel also revealed that Tim Ballard, the author who he portrays in the film, is “down there saving children as we speak, because they’re pulling kids out of the darkest recesses of hell right now, in dumps and all kinds of places. The adrenochroming of children, look…”

Caviezal is a Hollywood veteran, with leading roles in blockbuster films including Pay It Forward, The Thin Red Line, the Count of Monte Cristo, and Frequency. The man clearly knows his way around Hollywood, which is why it is so impressive that he is coming forward and risking his career – and even his life – to expose the evil at the top of the industry.

It’s not the first time Caviezel has exposed the horror of child trafficking by Hollywood elite, describing it as “the worst horror I have ever seen.”

“Essentially, you have adrenaline in your body and when you are scared you produce adrenaline. If you are an athlete in the fourth quarter, you have adrenaline that comes out of you. If a child knows he is going to die, his body will secrete this adrenaline and they have a lot of terms they use, but umm… It’s the worst horror I’ve ever seen. It’s screaming alone, even if I never saw it. These people that do it, there will be no mercy for them.”

Jim Caviezal not the only one who is coming forward and exposing the elites. Mel Gibson, who directed Caviezal in The Passion of the Christ, has also gone on record denouncing Hollywood as a “den of parasites” who “feast on the blood of kids.”

During a “controversial” appearance on the Graham Norton Show on the BBC in 2017, Gibson educated shocked guests about the real nature of Hollywood elites in the green room backstage after his appearance.

Hollywood studios are “drenched in the blood of innocent children” according to Mel Gibson who claimed the consumption of “baby blood is so popular in Hollywood that it basically operates as a currency of its own.”

Hollywood elites are an “enemy of mankind continually acting contrary to our best interests” and “breaking every God given taboo known to man, including the sanctity of children,” Gibson continued.

“It’s an open secret in Hollywood,” he said. These people have their own religious and spiritual teachings and their own social and moral frameworks. They have their sacred texts – they are sick, believe me – and they couldn’t be more at odds with what America stands for.”

The mainstream media quickly pounced on Gibson’s revelations, deployed fact checkers including Snopes to declare the comments fake news, and proceeded to delete every video and article from the internet. In short, the mainstream media memory-holed them. Mel Gibson’s voice was silenced.

A celebrity cannot speak out against the system without being silenced and punished. Gibson’s career has not been the same since.

That’s why it’s so important as many people as possible get to hear Jim Caviezal’s words before the mainstream media cancel him and destroy the evidence.

We have seen it happen so many times before. In recent times, Nicole Kidman and Lindsay Lohan also spoke out about pedophilia in Hollywood, before backtracking, attempting to cover their tracks, and pretending they never said what they did. Lohan and Kidman understand the nature of the consequences for those who bite the hand that feeds them.

Close friends of Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, Coolio and Anne Heche have come forward with remarkably similar stories, revealing the stars were working on exposing the pedophile ring at the heart of the music industry – and it cost them their lives.

These are dark times and bravery is required to live with eyes wide open.

It’s vital that Jim Caviezel’s revelations about pedophilia among the elite is heard by as many people as possible before mainstream media and the tech giants censor and silence him, as they did to his friend and mentor Mel Gibson.

No doubt the fact checkers are planning to delete his words from the internet and declare them fake news. That’s how they continue to keep the majority in the dark about the nature of the globalist elite who control the media and entertainment industries.

Please like the video below and subscribe to the channel to help us build our audience and continue to educate the masses about the real issues facing the world today. We cannot do it without you.

Watch: