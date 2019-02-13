Parts of France Now Under De Facto Sharia Law, Expert Warns

Areas of France are now completely outside the control of police and are being run by gangs who have imposed de facto Sharia Law, expert Eric Zemmour warns.

During a recent talk, Zemmour warned French citizens; “We aren’t in France any longer.”

“It’s rather easy to understand: people dress like in 7th-century Arabia, there is a curfew, the girls are asked to dress decently, meaning: not in skirt, and even less in a miniskirt, they are forced to come back home at 10 pm, or they will be insulted, spat at, and so on,” said Zemmour.

Infowars.com reports: He went on to point out a case where police officers refused to enter an area to back up their colleagues because they feared being attacked or starting a riot.

“Police officers don’t enter those neighborhoods. You saw recently that in the Grande Borne, (ghetto south of Paris) when the two cops were shot at, their colleagues didn’t enter,” said Zemmour. “You certainly haven’t missed that. They didn’t enter, either to take revenge or to arrest the perpetrators. And why didn’t they enter, in your opinion? First, because they were ordered not to enter, because otherwise there would be riots, and so they never entered.”

Despite police not being able to enter many areas, Zemmour doesn’t describe them as “lawless,” remarking instead that the areas are run by “the caids” (Arab gang leaders] who enforce “Islamic law”.

“And everyone is trying to create, you know it’s the ancient alliance of the sword and the aspergillum [the army and the Church]. Sounds familiar! Only here, it’s the alliance of the Kalashnikov and the Quran. This is France today,” said Zemmour, pointing to similar Islamic patrols in the UK, where people who drink alcohol or women who wear skirts are punished.

In an interview given by France’s then Interior Minister Gérard Collomb back in February, Collomb admitted that the country’s security situation is dire thanks to mass immigration.

Asked what he thought about the security situation, Collomb responded, “The relations between people are very hard, people don’t want to live together.”

Pressed as to whether he thought mass immigration was responsible for this unrest, Collomb responded, “Enormously so,” before going on to acknowledge that France did not need any more immigration.

“Communities in France are engaging in conflict with one another more and more and it’s becoming very violent,” said Collomb, agreeing with the interviewer that some form of societal breakdown like partition or secession was a major concern.

“How much time do we have before it’s too late?” the interviewer asked Collomb, to which he replied, “I don’t want to create fear, but I think there’s very little time left….It’s difficult to estimate, but I would say that within five years the situation could become irreversible. Yes, we have five, six years to avoid the worst.”

Back in December, numerous French generals were hit with disciplinary action after signing an open letter accusing President Macron of “treason” for committing France to the UN migration pact.

France has been hit by massive yellow vest protests and riots over the last few months, partly as a backlash to Macron’s immigration policy.

A recent Jean-Jaurès Foundation poll out of France found that quarter of citizens believe “elites” are using mass migration to ‘replace’ native Europeans.

In the first part of his speech, Zemmour outlined why the elite pushes for mass immigration – because native populations are no longer willing to do menial jobs and see their standard of living drop year after year, creating the need for a new servant class to be imported from Africa and the Middle East.

Zemmour described mass immigration as an “invasion” and said that far from migrants integrating, native populations were reverse assimilating into Islamic culture or leaving altogether.