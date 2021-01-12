Parler Has Filed Lawsuit Against Amazon

Parler officials filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Monday after the company blocked the social media app from its web services

The conservative-friendly social network say that Amazon violated anti-trust laws and breached its contract by suspending the app, which was frequently used by conservatives.

An Amazon Web Services spokesperson fired back saying “There is no merit to these claims”

OAN reports: The social network claims Amazon is using a politically-motivated double standard compared to its treatment of other mainstream social networks like Twitter.

Amazon took Parler offline over the weekend after alleging the social network was not doing enough to remove posts that incite violence. Since then, Amazon’s stock has fallen as investors remain concerned over Big Tech’s allege bias.

Meanwhile Twitter shares have also taken a nose dive after the app moved to permanently ban President Trump from the platform. Investors may also be keeping an eye on downtown San Francisco Monday amid reports that local police were bracing for a possible protest by pro-Trump supporters outside Twitter’s headquarters.