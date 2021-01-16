Parler: Amazon Shut Us Down to Prevent President Trump From Joining

Parler claims Amazon deliberately took their platform offline because President Trump was poised to join shortly after his purge from Facebook and Twitter.

According to court documents submitted by Parler attorney David Groesbeck, the free speech site would have been the logical place for President Trump to go since he had been purged from major social media websites.

Twitter permanently banned Trump from posting after the Jan. 6 riots in the Capitol.

In the aftermath, Amazon Web Services’ promptly stopped hosting Parler, which resulted in the lawsuit.

“I believe AWS’s decision to terminate service to Parler was based, not on expressed concerns about Parler’s compliance with the AWS Agreement, but in part on a desire to deny President Trump a platform on any large social-media service,” Parler CEO John Matze said.

Justthenews.com reports: Parler said that it does not want to limit what users are allowed to post and has become popular among conservatives due to it being marketed as the free speech alternative to Twitter where right-wingers will not be censored.

Groesbeck also in Thursday’s hearing that Parler was not involved in the riot on Capitol Hill and urged Judge Barbara J. Rothstein to order Amazon Web Services to host the platform.

“AWS is alleging without evidence that Parler was used to incite the riots,” he said. “There is no evidence other than some anecdotal press references that Parler was involved … . Millions of Americans have had their voices silenced by AWS.”