Parents Sue ‘Woke’ School for Bullying Unvaccinated Son to Death

In a sad example of where ostracising the unvaccinated can lead, a new lawsuit claims that a teenage boy from Chicago was bullied so relentlessly about his vaccination status that it drove him to suicide.

According to the Chicago Tribune, 15-year-old Nate Bronstein was “tormented on a regular basis” by other children at the Latin School of Chicago who bullied the boy because he hadn’t been vaccinated against COVID.

Summit.news reports: The boy’s parents Robert and Rosellene Bronstein are charging that the school did nothing to stop the harassment despite more than 30 complaints from the family.

The report notes that “A student at the school, whose parents are named in the suit, spread a false rumor that the boy was unvaccinated, the suit alleges. Though he was vaccinated, the boy was harassed about his perceived vaccination status.”

The suit also alleges that the boy “was told by a teacher in front of a class that he was going ‘nowhere in life,’… and was cyberbullied in a group text message thread by members of the junior varsity basketball team and on the social media app Snapchat.”

The suit states that the boy was sent messages on the app that read ‘Ur a terrible person,’” and encouraging him to kill himself, before he took his own life in January.

The school issued a statement that said “The allegations of wrongdoing by the school officials are inaccurate and misplaced,” adding “The school’s faculty and staff are compassionate people who put students’ interests first, as they did in this instance.”

The boy’s mother Rosellene Bronstein said in a statement “My son was so alone. Not only were the administrators who were supposed to protect him ignoring his cries for help, but they had the self-serving gall to try to protect their own reputations after his death rather than just having the decency of being honest with his grieving family. This is a legal and moral failure that has caused us indescribable pain and agony.”

“Our son would still be alive today if Latin would have done their job and reported to us what had gone on within the school,” Mrs. Bronstein told CBS News.