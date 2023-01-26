Parents Outraged After Finding Porn In Library At Wisconsin School

Parents of children in Sheboygan, Wisconsin are demanding that the school district remove several books from the school libraries after discovering the material containing graphic pornographic images.

A school board meeting was flooded with complaints on Tuesday after the images from the ‘gender identity’ books were widely shared on social media.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Gateway Pundit reports: The parents in this Midwestern city along the shore of Lake Michigan were stunned when they discovered that there was child porn in their school library.

Parents discussed this discovery on social media and encouraged fellow parents to attend the School Board meeting.

This is the same material that is being pushed across the country by deviants in the Biden Administration. This stuff is sick.

The School Board Meeting took place last night and the local TV channel was there. Because of the parents reaction, the school reportedly removed a couple of books from their library.