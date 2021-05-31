Parents Horrified After New York School Forces 1st Graders To Watch Pornographic Cartoon

A liberal-run school in New York is facing severe backlash after showing first graders a pornographic cartoon about masturbation.

The video and curriculum is also teaching kids at the Dalton School that family members, including parents and grandparents, should be not able to huge or touch them without consent.

“I’m paying $50,000 to these a-holes to tell my kid not to let her grandfather hug her when he sees her?” one angry mother told the New York Post.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The shocking video was part of the cartoon series, “AMAZE,” which features a little boy asking an adult about erections.

“Hey, how come sometimes my penis gets big sometimes and points in the air.” The boy adds, “Sometimes I touch my penis because it feels good.”

Then a little girl adds, “Sometimes when I’m in my bath or when mom puts me to bed, I like to touch my vulva too.”

A Dalton School spokesperson told TMZ, “As part of Dalton’s comprehensive Health curriculum for students, a lesson on Gender & Bodies included two evidence-based and age-appropriate videos approved for students 4 years and older. These videos align with nationally recognized methodologies and standards. We consistently review our Health curriculum, making sure that the content is developmentally appropriate and, if necessary, we adapt our curriculum accordingly.”

Fox News reports that Dalton’s now-notorious “health and wellness” educator Justine Ang Fonte led a controversial and explicit “porn literacy” workshop at another elite prep school last month.