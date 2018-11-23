Papadopoulos: British ‘Elite’ Behind Surveillance Of Trump Team

George Papadopoulos has accused members of the British ‘elite’, including people connected to the Royal Family, of orchestrating the illegal surveillance of the Trump team.

In a Thanksgiving day tweet, the former Trump campaign advisor confirmed that the British and Australians colluded to spy on Trump during the 2016 election.

It’s not really a secret who the British “sources” were that were illicitly spying on Trump and me and others. They are fighting to keep this private. I will lay them out here: 1) Tobias Ellwood

2) Stefan Halper

3) Alexander Downer

4) British Embassy in DC

5) GCHQ

6) Erika T — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) November 22, 2018

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: As Papadopoulos released this, MSM in Australia released an article attempting to discredit the former Trump campaign volunteer.

What the Aussie news is not reporting is that President Trump Trump ordered FISAs, texts and FD302s declassified on Sept 17. Ever since then the Aussies and the Brits have been begging him not to release the memos. These memos will reveal the role of both governments in Obama’s illegal spying operation on the Trump team.

2. They will reveal the role of both governments in Obama's illegal spying operation on Trump and his team. Australian & UK officials spied on George Papadopoulos in the UK. UK & US officials worked together to spy on Carter Page & Mike Flynn in the US. It was all illegal. — MAGAREX (@MAGAREX1) November 23, 2018

We all know that the Obama team lied to the FISA Court to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump team. Ironically, the Obama team used Russians to spy on the Trump team –

4. Wait until it's revealed how Obama's goons uses RUSSIANS in the effort. Oleg Deripaska. Rinat Akhmetshin. Sergei Millian. Some names to keep in mind. Especially Deripaska. — MAGAREX (@MAGAREX1) November 23, 2018

We know that there was an illegal FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page. There may also have been illegal warrants on Papadopoulos, General Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort. The Aussies would be smart to ignore the lies promoted by their media as well.

6. Any Aussies out there: you can continue to believe the garbage being fed to you eg the article above in 'The Age'. Or you can research and find out the truth. You choose. It won't change what's coming. #MAGA The end. — MAGAREX (@MAGAREX1) November 23, 2018

It’s time to bring the Obama gangsters and their foreign allies to justice.