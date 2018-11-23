Papadopoulos: British ‘Elite’ Behind Surveillance Of Trump Team

George Papadopoulos reveals British elite were behind spying of Trump campaign

George Papadopoulos has accused members of the British ‘elite’, including people connected to the Royal Family, of orchestrating the illegal surveillance of the Trump team.

In a Thanksgiving day tweet, the former Trump campaign advisor confirmed that the British and Australians colluded to spy on Trump during the 2016 election.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: As Papadopoulos released this, MSM in Australia released an article attempting to discredit the former Trump campaign volunteer.

What the Aussie news is not reporting is that President Trump Trump ordered FISAs, texts and FD302s declassified on Sept 17.  Ever since then the Aussies and the Brits have been begging him not to release the memos.  These memos will reveal the role of both governments in Obama’s illegal spying operation on the Trump team.

We all know that the Obama team lied to the FISA Court to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump team.  Ironically, the Obama team used Russians to spy on the Trump team –

We know that there was an illegal FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page.  There may also have been illegal warrants on Papadopoulos, General Mike Flynn and Paul Manafort.  The Aussies would be smart to ignore the lies promoted by their media as well.

It’s time to bring the Obama gangsters and their foreign allies to justice.

