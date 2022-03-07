Pandora Papers: Zelensky Stole Public Money To Fund His Rise to Power

Ukrainian puppet President Volodymyr Zelensky’s rise to power was funded through stolen public money funnelled to him by corrupt Oligarchs, according to leaked documents.

Leaked Pandora Papers prove that Zelensky and his inner circle have a complex network of shady offshore companies, according to OCCRP:

The documents show that Zelensky and his partners in a television production company, Kvartal 95, set up a network of offshore firms dating back to at least 2012, the year the company began making regular content for TV stations owned by Ihor Kolomoisky, an oligarch dogged by allegations of multi-billion-dollar fraud. The offshores were also used by Zelensky associates to purchase and own three prime properties in the center of London. Zelensky capitalized on widespread public anger at corruption, but his 2019 campaign was dogged by doubts over his anti-graft bona fides, given that his campaign was boosted by media belonging to Kolomoisky — who is accused of stealing US$5.5 billion from his own bank and funneling it offshore in concert with his partner, Hennadiy Boholiubov. During the campaign, the pro-Poroshenko member of parliament Ariev claimed that Zelensky and his partners were the beneficiaries of an offshore network of companies that received $41 million in payments that originated from Privatbank, the Ukrainian financial institution that the oligarch Kolomoisky is alleged to have looted.

Open4business.com reports: Information about over 1,500 Ukrainians, including President Volodymyr Zelensky and his colleagues from previous work, Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko, businessmen Oleksandr Yaroslavsky, Ihor Voronin and Rinat Akhmetov, former owners of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky and Hennadiy Boholiubov, MP Oleksandr Hereha is mentioned in the Pandora Papers new global leak of offshore documents, the Slidstvo.Info publication said.

“There were also Ukrainian oligarchs, former and current officials, deputies and even sports and pop stars in the documents. In total, there are over 1,500 Ukrainians in Pandora Papers,” Slidstvo.Info said, which along with over 600 journalists from 117 countries of the world, members of the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), worked on the Pandora Papers project.

According to the data, in particular, the offshore companies of Zelensky and his team have allegedly received $40 million from offshore companies associated with Kolomoisky since 2012, when the Kvartal 95 studio started cooperating with the businessman’s 1 + 1 television channel. “Along with Zelensky, Head of the State Security Service of Ukraine Ivan Bakanov, as well as First Assistant to the president Serhiy Shefir, appear in the offshore papers,” the investigators said.

It is indicated that before being elected president in 2019, Zelensky transferred his share in the offshore company to Shefir.