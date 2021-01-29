Pamela Anderson’s Last Post: ‘Social Media Controls YOUR Brain’

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson says she is quitting social media, warning in a final post that “they control your brain.”

The actress made the announcement on Instagram in what she revealed would be her last ever social media post.

“This will be my last post on Instagram Twitter or Facebook,” Anderson posted after it was revealed that she had married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst.

“I’ve never been interested in social media and now that I’m settled into the life I’m genuinely inspired by reading and being in nature I am free,” she continued.

“Lets hope you find the strength and inspiration to follow your purpose and try not to be seduced by wasted time,” she told her 1.2 million followers.

“That’s what THEY want and can use to make money. Control over your brain.”

Summit.news reports: Anderson has been active on Twitter in attempting to push for the release of Julian Assange, so whether it actually is her final ever post remains to be seen.

As we document in the video below, unless you’re involved politically or it’s an integral part of your work, using social media is ill-advised as it has been proven to cause depression and harm human relationships.

If used at all, it should be very sparingly and with incredibly tight discipline given the deliberately addictive and corrosive nature of the beast.