Pamela Anderson Pleads with Trump to Pardon Julian Assange

Pamela Anderson has written a heartfelt letter to President Trump, urging him to pardon WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Assange, who is currently living in torture-like conditions at a UK prison, faces extradition to the United States, where he is accused of conspiring to hack a classified Pentagon computer.

News18.com reports: In the letter, which was published on the Pamela Anderson Foundation website, she praised the couple, before asking a favor of them for her friend.

“I am always enlightened and encouraged when I see the great work that you both have achieved during your period as the leading couple of the people,” the star penned.

“You complement each other extremely well, Mr President with your personal touch and emotional flare that strikes a chord with the people, together with the enduring poise and presented dignity that the first lady upholds.”

“Integrity was certainly the underlying thread that defeated Hillary and brought to the world this great couple, cannoning you into the most powerful position in the world.”

She added that Trump would be “forever remembered as the champion you were always destined to be” and acting in Assange’s favor would become his “legacy,” adding: “If you were to pardon Julian Assange and not allow the legal precedent of extradition of a fact publishing journalist for a life of torture, then the people would salute your action.”

Anderson also took to Twitter to share several photographs with Trump, from when she attended the businessman-turned-politician’s birthday party in 2005.