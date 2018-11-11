Pakistani Christian Family Denied UK Asylum – ‘It May Offend Muslims’

A persecuted Christian from Pakistan, who was sentenced to death for insulting the Prophet Mohammed, will not be given asylum in the United Kingdom because her presence in the UK might cause “civil unrest” in the Muslim population, according to British reports.

Asia Bibi, a member of the Christian minority in Pakistan, was released from death row after 8 years for blasphemy after the Supreme Court overturned her conviction.

Her supposed crime, that was originally deemed worthy of being stoned to death?

‘Insulting the Prophet Mohammed’.

Asia Bibi’s release from death row has sparked anger in Pakistan and her husband Ashiq Masih now fears for his family’s safety. He said: “I am requesting the Prime Minister of the UK help us and as far as possible grant us freedom.”

However according to the Huffington Post, the Christian family’s urgent request for asylum in the UK has been turned down because the government believes her presence on British soil might cause civil unrest.

In other words, the British government is refusing to offer sanctuary to a persecuted Christian and her family because they are afraid they will offend British Muslims.

I really hope that this is NOT true! If Asia Bibi is denied asylum in the UK then what the heck is the point of the asylum system?https://t.co/NEMwTBvPgu — Ayaan Hirsi Ali (@Ayaan) November 10, 2018

Wilson Chowdhry, who is Chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association, has said: “I’ve been lead to believe that the UK government had concerns that her moving to the UK would cause security concerns and unrest among certain sections of the community and would also be a security threat to British embassies abroad which might be targeted by Islamist terrorists.

“Asia and her family have now decided to take up one of the offers for asylum from a western country.”

Italy’s Matteo Salvini has been one of those publicly offering to help Christians being persecuted safely claim asylum.

If the reasons cited for Britain not willing to help this poor woman and her family are correct, then Islamic extremism is winning in the UK.

It’s an absolute outrage and a disgrace.