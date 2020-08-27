Painting Of George W. Bush Re-Enacting 9/11 Found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Mansion

A painting showing former President George W. Bush in the Oval Office playing with paper airplanes in front of two collapsed Jenga Towers was found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion.

The painting of Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress while lounging in a chair wearing red high heels has been seen by millions, but few have seen the unsettling George W. Bush painting.

I want you: The original painting is by Australian-American artist Petrina Ryan-Kleid.

Multiple guests who visited Epstein’s mansion have spoken out about seeing the painting hung on his wall, with one source saying, “It was hanging up there prominently — as soon as you walked in — in a room to the right. Everybody who saw it laughed and smirked.”

“It was so odd,” added another.

In the painting, Bush is sitting cross-legged in front of his Oval Office desk with two piles of blocks at his feet while holding a paper airplane and sporting a grin, in what appears to be a childlike re-enactment of 9-11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

“War Games” by Petrina Ryan-Kleid was found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan residence.

Why would convicted peodphile Jeffrey Epstein have a painting like this in his Manhattan home? With all of his powerful connections and the control he wielded over politicians and world leaders, did he know something we still don’t about 9/11?