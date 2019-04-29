Oxford Professor: Aliens Are Breeding With Humans To Survive Climate Apocalypse

Aliens are walking among us, intermingling with humans in everyday life, according to an Oxford University professor, who adds that aliens have begun interbreeding with humans in order to save themselves from extinction at the hands of a climate apocalypse.

The claim that aliens are engaging in “biological experiments” with humans was made by Professor Young-hae Chi in the Oxford University student newspaper, adding that he has written a detailed book on the subject.

“They are all conducting some kind of biological experiment, including the production of a hybrid,” Youne-hae told Oxford Student.

“I don’t think they are from far away, they are just next to us, we can’t see them,” he said.

The university paper noted that Prof. Young-hae has been studying alien-human interbreeding for years and first outlined his theory in 2012 during a lecture at the Ammach Conference.

Young-hae said the aliens share a biosphere with us and climate change is a “big threat” to their existence.

“They come not for the sake of us, but for the sake of them, their survival – but their survival is actually our survival as well, the survival of the entire biosphere. That is where I progressed in developing my theory and I’m still looking for more evidence to support my view,” Young-hae told the university newspaper.

Experts are now comparing the bizarre claims to the hit TV series The X-Files and 1950s sci-fi blockbuster The Day The Earth Stood Still.

Professor Young-hae is not the first prominent person to claim aliens are walking among us. In 2017, a NASA scientist said he was convinced that aliens are already on earth but are invisible to humans.

Dr. Silvano P. Colombano told Califoria’s SETI-backed Decoding Alien Intelligence Workshop back in March that scientists need to broaden their idea of what an extra-terrestrial would like like.

‘I simply want to point out the fact that the intelligence we might find and that might choose to find us (if it hasn’t already) might not be at all be produced by carbon based organisms like us,’ his report read.