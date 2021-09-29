Over A Million Israelis, Who Haven’t Had 3rd Jab, About To Lose Their Vaccine Passes

More than one million Israelis are about to lose their vaccine passes (green passes) on Sunday.

The move follows a policy change which states that a Covid-19 booster jab is required six months after receiving the first two doses.

Israel’s covid czar, Salman Zarka has already starting warning that preparations need to be made for a fourth jab.

Times Of Israel reports: Health Ministry data on Monday showed that 4,710,716 Israelis were vaccinated with two doses six months ago, but only 3,243,641 of them have been administered a booster dose.

Even subtracting the hundreds of thousands infected with COVID-19 in the past six months, meaning they wouldn’t need the third vaccine dose, the number of people who will no longer have a so-called Green Pass is over a million.

The pass is only valid from one week after receiving the last required dose, and for six months after. The document, held by those who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19, enables access to many public places and events, including restaurants and museums.

A temporary Green Pass can be obtained through a negative virus test, which must be paid for unless the individual is not eligible for vaccination.

Separately the ministry announced this week that recovered COVID-19 patients will be required to get a single coronavirus vaccine dose after they were diagnosed, in order to remain eligible to receive a Green Pass. Previously all recoverees were eligible.