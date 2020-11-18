Over 50% Of Business Travel Will Disappear In Post-Coronavirus World Says Bill Gates

The coronavirus will fundamentally change the way people travel for and conduct business, even after the pandemic is over, according to Bill Gates

During the New York Times’ Dealbook conference on Tuesday, Gates told Andrew Ross Sorkin: “My prediction would be that over 50% of business travel and over 30% of days in the office will go away”

CNBC reports: Moving forward, Gates predicted that there will be a “very high threshold” for conducting business trips now that working from home is more feasible. However, some companies may be more extreme with their efforts to reduce in-person meetings than others, he said.

Gates, whose foundation has been working to deliver a coronavirus vaccine to people most in need, said during a new podcast, “Bill Gates and Rashida Jones Ask Big Questions,” that he’s had a “simpler schedule” due to the pandemic now that he doesn’t travel for business.

The philanthropist and tech executive, who appeared alongside Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla during the livestreamed conference on Tuesday, said he’s already held five virtual roundtables this year with pharma executives — a meeting that’s usually held in person in New York.

“We will go to the office somewhat, we’ll do some business travel, but dramatically less,” Gates said.