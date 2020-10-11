Latinos from Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba living in South Florida know first-hand the dangers of Socialism and Communism which is why they roundly reject Joe Biden.
Tens of thousands of cars participated in Saturday’s anti-Communist, Latinos for Trump caravan on Saturday.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Miami Police Department estimated over 30,000 cars participated in today’s anti-Communist caravan!
Latinos are with Trump!
You won’t see this in the media!
Cubans for Trump will keep Florida red!
WATCH:
Beep beep!
“We lost our homeland we don’t want to lose America.”
MAGA in Miami!
President Trump announced this week he will hold his first rally since recovering from Covid outside of Orlando, Florida on Monday night.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- WHO Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdown To Fight COVID - October 11, 2020
- Over 30,000 Cars Participated in Anti-Communist, Latinos for Trump Caravan in Florida - October 11, 2020
- BUSTED: Denver Shooter Matthew Dolloff’s Left-Wing Facebook Posts - October 11, 2020