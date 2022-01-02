Over 140K Sign Petition Demanding Tony Blair Is Stripped Of Knighthood

The decision to Knight former Prime Minister Tony Blair has been met with outrage, with nearly 150,000 signing a petition to block strip him of the award.

The ex labour leader was handed one of the country’s most senior titles; “Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter”, in the Queen’s New Year’s Honour List, sparking an immediate backlash because of his war crimes.

The petition was set up less than 24 hours after Blair received the honour calling for it to be rescinded. At the time of writing over140 thousand people had signed.

Metro reports: The 90s pop band Right Said Fred were among those who shared the link on social media.

Please sign and share, thanks.https://t.co/kf1T77fM67 — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) January 1, 2022

Others called for the honours’ system to be reformed or abolished entirely in light of the decision.

Angus Scott, who started the petition, accused Sir Tony of causing ‘irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society.’

He claimed the former Labour leader was responsible for the deaths of ‘countless innocent civilian lives.’

‘Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen’, the petition states.

Sir Tony led the country into two bloody wars in the Middle East after 9/11 alongside American President George W. Bush.

The eight year war in Iraq resulted in hundreds of thousands of casualties while the country is still dogged by corruption and terrorism.

In 2016, the long-awaited Chilcott Inquiry found Saddam Hussein did not pose an urgent threat to British interests and intelligence regarding weapons of mass destruction was presented with ‘unwarranted certainty’.

At the time, Sir Tony responded by saying he would ‘take the same decision’ to invade Iraq again if he was presented with the same intelligence.

Upon his knighthood being announced on New Year’s Eve, the former Labour leader said: ‘It is an immense honour to be appointed Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen.