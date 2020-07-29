Over 100 Police Departments Back Out Of DNC Security Agreements

More than 100 police deartments are pulling out of security agreements to send personnel to next month’s Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

The decision follows orders that would have prevented police officers from using certain crowd control measures during protests.

The city is now considering using National Guard or federal agents for the Convention which is scheduled to be held from August 17 to 20

The police departments were part of a collective of outside agencies who were poised to send officers to secure the event where Joe Biden will be named the party’s presidential nominee.

The Mail Online reports: A citizen oversight commission last week directed Milwaukee’s police chief to publicly account for why the department used tear gas during protests in late May and early June after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and to change Milwaukee’s police policies to ban the use of tear gas and pepper spray.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission said in its order that Police Chief Alfonso Morales could be fired if he fails to comply.

That order came amid intense scrutiny of police tactics at protests in Portland, Oregon, and elsewhere.

Since the Milwaukee order was issued, more than 100 law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin and across the country decided against coming to Milwaukee, Morales told WTMJ-TV on Tuesday.

They were concerned with restrictions placed on the police department, including not allowing tear gas or pepper spray, he said.

Morales did not say which agencies would not be coming or how many officers were still expected. The original plan was to have 1,000 officers on hand from outside agencies to assist with security.

Morales said utilizing the National Guard or enlisting federal assistance was under consideration.

The convention, scheduled for August 17 to 20 at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee, has been scaled down to a mostly virtual event, with only about 300 people expected to attend in-person.

Most of the speeches will be delivered online from other locations, though former Vice President Joe Biden has said he will be in Milwaukee to accept the nomination.

Despite the event’s smaller scale, police are preparing for potentially large protests in and around the venue.