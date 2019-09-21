Over 100 Arrested in Historic Child Sex Trafficking Bust in Ohio

Over a hundred people have been arrested as part of an historic child sex trafficking sting operation in Ohio.

Twenty-four men were apprehended when they arrived at an undisclosed location to meet a young child for sex.

Among those arrested were a medical doctor and a church youth director.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Major Steven Tucker told WBNS that all men showed up with the intention of having sex with a child:

The reality that they were operating in, is that there absolutely was a child at the other end of that device, and that’s who they were coming to see. They show up with sex toys, they show up with lubrication. They show up with things that clearly somebody isn’t going to show up to a house with unless they intended to engage in sexual activity.

Kutv.com reports: The other arrests include:

43 women arrested for selling sex

36 men arrested for trying to buy sex

1 man arrested for promoting prostitution

The major operation, involving more than 30 law enforcement agencies, focused on human traffickers, internet predators, and those who feed the child sex trade with money.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost told WBNS on Friday:

Criminals involved in trafficking other human beings prey upon those individuals that are already at risk, subjecting them to prostitution and addiction. Predators who seek to harm our children and grandchildren are not hiding in the bushes, they’re lurking on the internet. Please talk to your children. Please know what they’re doing online. Set the rules. Be the parent. Be the parent. Know who they’re talking to. You’re entitled to ask. You’re entitled to know. The children need to know, you can’t trust everybody. Not every adult is trustworthy.

Kosier was placed on “indefinite administrative leave pending a further understanding of these circumstances,” according to a statement from Genesis Healthcare System in Zanesville, Ohio where Kosier was an ER doctor.

Gibson has been removed from his position at Redeemer’s at Courtright Church, which he has been a member of since near birth.

The church released a statement to 10TV WBNS on Friday: