Outrage As World Leaders Exempt From Mandatory Vaccine Passport Rules At COP26

There has been outrage after ir was revealed that vaccine passport rules for world leaders attending the COP26 conference were different to those imposed on the general public

Vaccine passports are mandatory, but only for normal ticket holders and not the world leaders who will be attending Sundays COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

As social media users pointed out, those attending the COP26 ‘s public Green Zone events would be required to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

The official COP26 website stated, “in accordance with Scottish Law, COVID-19 vaccine passports are needed by all visitors to the Green Zone aged over 18 (unless exempt)” It added that attendees would need to “show that they have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to the date of entry.“

RT reports: Separate instructions for those attending COP26’s more private Blue Zone events, however, do not mention any vaccine passport requirements and instead state that attendees need to take Covid-19 tests and present proof of a negative result “every day before departing for the Blue Zone.”

Another document listing vaccine passport requirements for attendees also featured the disclaimer that “separate guidance has been provided through diplomatic channels” to those who have been “invited” by the UK government to the conference, including world leaders.

Protesters on social media soon accused COP26 of enforcing dual standards for the wealthy and powerful, branding it a “them and us” situation and plain, old-fashioned “hypocrisy.”

At COP26, Green Zone events are where the public can attend – vaccine passports are required. But COP26 Blue Zone events are where the world leaders and key corporate delegates will be congregating – and they are exempt from vaccine passports. Them and us.#COP26 pic.twitter.com/XDoZp81efh — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 30, 2021

Them and us indeed. Do as you are told, or else. https://t.co/dpjLnoKbTR — Neil McEvoy 🟥⬜🟩 (@neiljmcevoy) October 30, 2021

“Is this acceptable to you? Free movement for the rich and powerful, vaccine passports for the great unwashed virus spreaders that we used to call ‘people’,” tweeted talkRADIO host Julia Hartley-Brewer, while another Brit said, “Lack of freedom of movement is fine if we’re all gonna participate – but if the rich can go jet-setting, why not everyone else?”

Others compared the situation to George Orwell’s cautionary tale ‘Animal Farm’.

One Blue Zone pass holder, however, defended the rules, claiming that the requirement to “show a negative test result” every day is “rather more stringent than a simple vacc passport” – which prompted others to then question why it wasn’t an option for the general public.

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron are just a few of the world leaders set to attend the conference, along with other members of high society, including Prince Charles.