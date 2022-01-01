Outrage As Tony Blair Recieves Knighthood

Former British prime minister Tony Blair has received a knighthood with the highest possible ranking in the Queen’s new years honours list.
While the decision has been sparked outrage from Brits who accusing the former Labour leader of being a war criminal, Blair said it was an “immense honour” to have been made a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.
Many argue Blair should be in prison for his involvement in the Iraq War instead of being knighted.
RT reports: Blair was knighted in the New Year Honours 2022 list, alongside Covid-19 response officials Chris Whitty and Jonathan Van-Tam. Blair received the Most Noble Order of the Garter – one of the most prestigious royal honors and the highest order of knighthood – and will now be able to use the title ‘Sir’.
In a statement, the former prime minister said it was “an immense honour” to be knighted.
“I am deeply grateful to Her Majesty the Queen. It was a great privilege to serve as Prime Minister and I would like to thank all those who served alongside me in politics, public service and all parts of our society, for their dedication and commitment to our country,” he said.
In its own statement, the royal family said it was “graciously pleased” to knight Blair.
Many Brits, however, were disturbed by the announcement, with Blair remaining extremely controversial in the UK due to his involvement in the US and UK invasions of Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Tony Blair knighted for services to imperialism. The man should be in the dock of The Hague. What a shameful day,” political commentator Liam Young tweeted, while writer and activist Femi Oluwole asked, “If I help create the next ISIS by destabilising an entire region under false pretences, can I get a knighthood too?”
GB News presenter Tonia Buxton said she was “sickened” by the decision to knight Blair, who “caused the deaths of so many.” John Smith – the son of famous World War II veteran and writer Harry Leslie Smith – tweeted that by knighting Blair, “the Queen [is] saying it’s okay to kill brown people in their hundreds of thousands.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- US Govt Requests Delay To 5G Wireless Deployment Over Aviation Safety Concerns - January 1, 2022
- Dr Fauci To Recieve Largest Govt Retirement Package In US History - January 1, 2022
- Fauci: Refusing To Vaccinate Your Kids Against Covid ‘Doesn’t Make Any Sense’ - January 1, 2022
He’s Catholic. The Pope Absomves them of all sins if they’re serving him.
Absolves. Grants Absolution. The Queen does as she’s told.
“I’m fed up of being bossed about by them” QE2.
I feel very SORRY for Her Majesty who has been forced and manipulated by crocked politicians in this act.
It is outrageous, a shame for the whole Commonwealth.
Just goes further to prove the insincerity of our ‘leaders’ who clap for carers and call them heroes while giving the actual honours to a multi-millionaire war criminal.
Being knighted means they’re pedos. These freaks are soooo sick.
Your 100% Spot On, He is a Pedophile. Many Knighted are Pedophiles..
I hear he was and is a Pedophile also.