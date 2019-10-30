Outrage As Parents Given Option To Airbrush Their Kids’ School Pictures

What sort of message are we sending our kids when schools offer to retouch school photo’s to ‘remove blemishes’ and ‘even skin tone’?

An award-winning British broadcaster living in Arizona was furious when her eight year old daughter’s school offered to airbrush her school pictures.

There were 2 levels of airbrushing offered: ‘basic retouching’, which promised to remove blemishes, and ‘premium retouching’, which also whitened the teeth and evened the skin tone.

The Mail Online reports: Sam Walker, who is originally from the UK but now lives in the US, took to Twitter and alongside an image of the form, penned: ‘The girls have their school photo today and there is the option to AIRBRUSH the picture!’

‘There are two levels offered!! What the….?! Have complained! What eight-year-old needs to be paranoid about an “uneven skin tone.”

And the BBC Radio 5 Live presenter’s followers quickly took to the comments section to express their shock at the options on offer.

That’s absolutely disgusting!! Yes WTF ,’ raged one, while another wrote: ‘Good grief. What an awful message to send to children. And from a school.’

A third added: ‘Yet another example of, “Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should,” while a fourth added: ‘Seems like a lot of hassle for whiter teeth and a couple of zits.’

Another who was left outraged by the suggestion went on to say how the entire point of a school photo is to ‘look back and laugh at how goofy’ they are.



