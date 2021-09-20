Outrage As Celebrities Go Maskless At Emmys While Kids Are Forced To Wear Them At School

Another gathering of US elites, this time at the Emmys, shows their latest display of disdain for the rules that they expect the ‘little people’ to follow.

As millions of children are being forced to wear face masks in school, Hollywood celebrities went maskless on Sunday at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards.

The only people seen donning masks during the emmys, were waiters, photographers and other staff.

The scene left many viewers fuming with anger.

Breitbart reports: Stars were packed close together into an enclosed space at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, with other celebrities congregating at an indoor venue in London.

Presenter Seth Rogen appeared baffled by the indoor setting, as Emmy organizers had announced earlier the show would take place in an “air-conditioned tent.” The venue as shown on TV appeared to be fully enclosed.

“I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof?” Rogen joked.

Watch below:

"I gotta call him Seth Ragin." #Emmy winners Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham react to Seth Rogen mispronouncing her last name. https://t.co/mIawnJn2Ad pic.twitter.com/oRlv8LhoNn — Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2021

Host Cedric the Entertainer tried to preemptively ward off criticism early in the broadcast. “You had to get vaxxed to come here,” he reassured viewers at home. “I got Pfizer because I’m bougie,” he said, referring to it as the “Nieman Marcus” of vaccines.

As Breitbart New reported, Emmy organizers mandated all attendees to test negative for COVID-19 and prove they have been vaccinated.

The site of maskless celebrities socializing in close proximity indoors provoked social media outrage, with some noting that children across the country are being forced to wear masks in schools despite millions being vaccinated.

As expected, celebrities are almost exclusively without mask at the Emmys. pic.twitter.com/F8lXEJpWzq — Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@madisongesiotto) September 20, 2021

My kids eat their lunches on their laps in the school auditorium, facing forward and get yelled at if they talk to friends. https://t.co/MEosTXkKjp — Joe Colangelo (@Itsjoeco) September 20, 2021

I honestly don’t understand. I flipped on the Emmy’s and no one is wearing a mask. My 2 vaccinated boys are required to wear a mask for 8+ hours a day in school. Wtf is this? #rulesfortheenotforme — Livin’@thefields⚾️⚾️⚾️ (@lisaloveschamp) September 20, 2021