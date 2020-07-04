Outrage As California Bans Singing In Places Of Worship

A directive banning singing and chanting at religious services was issued by the California State’s Department of Public Health on Wednesday

The order which cites the dangers posed by the coronavirus has been condemned as blatantly discriminatory and grossly unconstitutional. Some are even deeming it illegal.

Meanwhile protests in the State continue to draw thousands

RT reports: The new mandate, issued earlier this week, “strongly” recommends that all religious gatherings be conducted remotely, but offers additional rules for those who insist on worshiping in person – including the controversial ban on singing, a common practice across a number of faiths.

“Activities such as singing and chanting negate the risk reduction achieved through six feet of physical distancing,” the new guidelines say.

“Places of worship must therefore discontinue singing and chanting activities and limit indoor attendance to 25 percent of building capacity or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower.“

The rule, which also applies to those wearing face coverings, uses stricter language than a prior guideline, stating that worshipers “must” adhere to the ban, as opposed to the “strongly suggest” wording in place previously. The move has prompted intense backlash, including from US Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), with many arguing the mandate is a clear violation of the US Constitution.

😱😱 This is the text of an actual government order: “Places of worship must therefore discontinue singing….”



Grossly, transparently unconstitutional. https://t.co/PmmCe0T9yI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 3, 2020

I’m sorry, what?



What part of “freedom to exercise religion” does ⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ not understand?



California Bans Singing in Church https://t.co/dlWHlQiQG4 — Mackenzie Alan Bettle (@mackenziebettle) July 3, 2020

Singing in church is now illegal in California. Even with a mask, you cannot sing in worship to God.



This is insane. https://t.co/yny6pwo3eD — Mark Trammell (@mark_trammell) July 3, 2020

While Governor Gavin Newsom responded to anti-lockdown protests with a set of guidelines outwardly discouraging such gatherings in May – sternly warning protesters to “be careful when you see grandma and grandpa” – no similar finger wagging was seen amid a wave of mass demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd. Instead, Newsom encouraged those protests, saying: “To those who want to express themselves… God bless you. Keep doing it. Your rage is real.”

That clear contrast has drawn charges of double standards when it comes to the two protest movements, as countless officials and health experts waxed apocalyptic about those opposing economic devastation brought by the lockdowns, while ignoring, or even cheering on, the much larger and more widespread George Floyd protests. Similar cries of hypocrisy followed the singing ban.

The “science” that allows for protests but prohibits singing in church is “fake science” that must be rejected. If being outside makes protests safe, then why are beaches being shut down? https://t.co/ofa12FBij8 — Dr. Robert Jeffress (@robertjeffress) July 3, 2020