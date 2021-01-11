‘OUR STREETS NOW’ – Antifa Thugs March Through NYC in Riot Gear

Antifa terrorists dressed in riot gear marched through the streets of New York City on Sunday declaring that the city was now theirs.

“F*ck the Proud Boys!” Antifa thugs shouted in anticipation of a rumored MAGA march at Columbus Circle.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Antifa marching in riot gear and the media is silent.

A large mob of #antifa are currently marching with riot gear in the streets of New York City. pic.twitter.com/28CuKsgHJR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 10, 2021

A left-wing protester marching with Antifa was seen in a pig mask and cop costume.

A protester wears a pig mask and cop costume at the #antifa street march in New York City today: pic.twitter.com/U5nlewRvDn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 10, 2021

If Trump supporters were marching through the streets in riot gear claiming to own the public space, left-wing reporters would light their hair on fire.