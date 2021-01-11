‘OUR STREETS NOW’ – Antifa Thugs March Through NYC in Riot Gear

Antifa terrorists dressed in riot gear marched through the streets of New York City on Sunday declaring that the city was now theirs.
“F*ck the Proud Boys!” Antifa thugs shouted in anticipation of a rumored MAGA march at Columbus Circle.
WATCH:
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Antifa marching in riot gear and the media is silent.
WATCH:
A left-wing protester marching with Antifa was seen in a pig mask and cop costume.
WATCH:
If Trump supporters were marching through the streets in riot gear claiming to own the public space, left-wing reporters would light their hair on fire.
