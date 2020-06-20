‘Our Goal Is to Get Trump Out’ Says BLM Co-Founder

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors said that President Trump should resign from office immediately and that the goal of the movement is, “to get Trump out.”

Cullors made her remarks on Friday during an appearance on CNN’s The Lead

She was asked how Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden compares to President Trump when it comes to issues important to the BLM movement.

She said “Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now. Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office. And so what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out. While we’re also going to continue to push and pressure vice president Joe Biden around his policies and relationship to policing and criminalization. That’s going to be important. But our goal is to get Trump out.”