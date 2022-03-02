Our Country Is ‘Going To Hell’ Says Donald Trump

Discussing Bidens SOTU address, former President Donald Trump said that America “is going to hell”
In an interview with ‘Mornings with Maria’ Trump talked about various topics including Biden’s State of the Union address, the president’s sinking approval ratings, taxes that will ‘kill the economy,’ and criminals ‘pouring in’ at the open borders.
