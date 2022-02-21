Ottawa Police Begin Shooting Conservative Journalists: ‘If You Expose Us, We’ll Cause You Pain’

Police in Ottawa have begun shooting at conservative journalists covering the protests and have warned that they will use force against reporters who expose their crimes.
Rebel News director Ezra Levant tweeted video evidence on Saturday that one of their female reporters on the ground in Ottawa was “assaulted by Trudeau’s police.”
Disturbing video shows Alexa Lavoie wailing in pain after she reports being beaten by police clubs and shot in the leg with a tear gas canister at point-blank range.
Lifesitenews.com reports: Levant reports, “Alexa says she was specifically targeted by a cop who saw her camera. She says he came up to her and beat her and pushed her down. She says he tried to knock the phone out of her hands, to stop her from filming.”
Rebel News is suing the Ottawa police on behalf of their reporter.
Meanwhile, Ottawa police on their Twitter feed have been providing a misleading narrative regarding their actions. For instance, they have suggested that a bicycle was thrown at one of the horses in order to injure the horse and that those trampled were not injured and walked away.
In fact, it was the walker of a woman trampled by the horses that can clearly be seen in footage. Moreover, footage of the trampling and follow-up of the ambulance pick-up of the victims says otherwise.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
