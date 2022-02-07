Ottawa Mayor Says It’s ‘Disturbing’ To See Kids On ‘Bouncy Castles’ Having ‘Fun’ At Protest

In a video interview with CTV News on Sunday, the Mayor Of Ottawa Jim Watson described the presence of children playing in bouncy castles at the Freedom Convoy protest as ‘distrubing’.

Watson calimed that Ottawa residents living near the demonstration on Parliament Hill and nearby downtown areas are having to endure “a living hell”

He said: “It’s disturbing when you see the protest turning into what looks like some kind of a fun carnival, where they’ve got bouncy castles and hot tubs and saunas, a complete insult to the people who are putting up with this nonsense for the last seven days, and it shows great deal of insensitivity.”

The mayor also declared a state of emergency on Sunday citing “serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents,” as the Freedom Convoy truckers and their supporters continued to occupy the capital.

Breitbart News reports Dozens of children were observed with parents attending the demonstration on and around Wellington Street adjacent Canada’s federal legislatu

CBC, the left-wing state-funded broadcaster, reported on the presence of saunas and bouncy castles at the protest.

“They shouldn’t be bringing in hot tubs, and they shouldn’t be bringing bouncy castles,” Watson repeated. “That’s just ridiculous. That should have been stopped.”

Bouncy castles have been set up for the kids in Ottawa. The "small fringe minority" is out of control. pic.twitter.com/yZ62VUeb7d — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) February 6, 2022

This proves how out of touch the mainstream media and @JustinTrudeau is. Kids playing on bouncy castles. Bring in the military. #TruckersConvoy2022 https://t.co/8hpC710hZK pic.twitter.com/LiQWKRAgqb — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 5, 2022