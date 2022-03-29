‘Other-Worldly’ Beams of Light in the Sky Reported Globally – Scientists Baffled

Scientists have been left baffled by a mysterious beam of light that was spotted in the sky around the globe by millions of people last week.

Large numbers of people spotted an “other-worldly” red flare around the globe, including in Houston.

Residents spotted the red flare over Houston, Texas the night of Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Others noticed it over Pearland, League City, Deer Park, and Missouri City, ABC13 reports. An eerily similar mysterious beam of light was also spotted on the other side of the world, in areas like Egypt, several days before.

Yahoo News reports: What’s most interesting about this mysterious beam of light is the fact that it was also seen over Egypt sometime before it appeared over Texas. Many on Reddit seem to think it could be aliens.

The unfortunate truth is, there’s just a lot about the world, and our universe, that we don’t understand. Both on our planet and beyond it. After all, someone recently thought they’d found a UFO submerged at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. Maybe it was, maybe it wasn’t. All we can do right now is scratch our heads in wonder about this mysterious beam of light seen in the sky.