Oscars Will Require Vaccinations For Guests & Nominees – Not Performers Or Presenters

The upcoming Academy Awards will be requiring proof of Covid vaccinations…..but not for eveyone.

This years Oscars ceremony will use a two-tier system of covid restrictions by requiring nominees and guests to be vaccinated but not performers or presenters.

“All nominees and invited guests must show proof of vaccination and test negative at least twice via PCR testing,” according to a report in Variety. “Those performing and presenting at the awards ceremony, on the other hand, will not need to show proof of vaccination, but will be tested rigorously.”

Breitbart reports: The newly unveiled rules clarify previous reports that the Oscars would not require attendees to present a proof of vaccination. A source told Variety that not requiring the vaccination for presenters “falls under the COVID-19 return-to-work agreement between the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and unions.”

“The agreement gives production companies the option to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for Zone A — the production’s cast and the crew working closest with the actors — but it is not a requirement,” noted Variety.

As Breitbart News previously reported, the SAG Awards will require vaccinations for “ticketed” attendees as well as booster shots on top of a negative coronavirus test two days beforehand. The Critics Choice Awards also told The Hollywood Reporter that attendees “will be 100 percent vaccinated and require a negative PCR test within 48 hours of the event.”

This year’s Oscars will be the first one since 2018 to have a host after LGBTQ activists successfully helped push comedian Kevin Hart out of hosting due to old jokes that purportedly offended some members of that community. Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall will be this year’s hosts.

“Together, they have smeared Trump voters as racists, demanded the rollback of voter identification requirements, and joined forces with Michelle Obama to push vote by mail,” Breitbart News noted.